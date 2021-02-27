Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:AE) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:AE) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 4th of March will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of March.

Adams Resources & Energy's next dividend payment will be US$0.24 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.96 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Adams Resources & Energy has a trailing yield of approximately 3.3% on its current stock price of $29.1. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Adams Resources & Energy's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Adams Resources & Energy lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable.

Click here to see how much of its profit Adams Resources & Energy paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

AMEX:AE Historic Dividend February 27th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Adams Resources & Energy reported a loss last year, but at least the general trend suggests its income has been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Adams Resources & Energy has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.9% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Adams Resources & Energy is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Is Adams Resources & Energy an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making, especially given that the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Although, if you're still interested in Adams Resources & Energy and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Adams Resources & Energy you should know about.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.