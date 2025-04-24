Why It May Be Time to Buy CrowdStrike Stock Heading Into Earnings

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NASDAQ:CRWD]

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is up about 25% in the last 12 months. And with cybersecurity continuing to be one of the hottest sectors for investors, there’s reason to believe it may go higher.

For starters, the technical situation is intriguing. CRWD stock has bounced off a low in early April and is consolidating around its 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs). If the stock can move past those levels (around $378 and $372, respectively), there may be momentum heading into earnings.

But what’s the reason to believe that the stock may do what the charts suggest? In the case of CrowdStrike, the stock is up 6% in 2025 as of the market close on April 22. Investors will first look at stocks like CRWD to move higher in a weak market when the market changes course.

Earnings Should Confirm Continuing Growth

Fundamental investors will have to wait until CrowdStrike reports earnings in June to determine if the company can continue building on its strong growth trajectory. In November 2024, CrowdStrike cracked the $1 billion mark in revenue.

The company kept the momentum going in its most recent quarter. It delivered revenue of $1.06 billion and issued guidance for over $4 billion in revenue in its 2026 fiscal year, which started this past quarter. That’s a reminder that CrowdStrike enjoys strong customer retention.

That’s likely to continue as the company enhances its cybersecurity offerings. The company recently launched its Falcon Privileged Access module and Charlotte AI Agentic Detection Triage. These are two ways that CrowdStrike is aggressively moving to deliver AI-enhanced solutions to confront the threats created by generative AI.

Those are only the latest additions to the company’s Falcon platform. They come as the company's customer compensation packages, which it delivered to customers impacted by the July 2024 outage caused by a faulty security update, are ending.

Investors will also want to hear about what the company’s Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Authorization may mean in terms of its ability to secure defense contracts.

CrowdStrike Isn’t Immune to the Current Economic Conditions

The Trump administration enacted a 90-day pause on any reciprocal tariffs that began on April 9. Although CrowdStrike and other cybersecurity companies are largely immune to tariff problems, they aren’t immune to the movement in stocks.

That's because investors are eyeing stocks that have outperformed in the last 12 months as opportunities to take some profits off the table. CRWD stock is up 25% in the last 12 months. And for all the ups and downs in 2025, it’s still up about 6% for the year.

But it’s also true that any whiff of a trade deal or deals, particularly if they involve China, will be a big lift for stocks, particularly the growth-oriented technology stocks that have sold off sharply.

Analysts Remain Bullish on CrowdStrike

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:CRWD]

Expectations are high, but analysts remain bullish on CRWD stock. The CrowdStrike analyst forecasts on MarketBeat show 44 analysts cover the stock.

That should give investors significant confidence in the consensus that puts CrowdStrike as a Moderate Buy.

Some analysts have been lowering their price targets since the company last reported earnings in March.

However, virtually all new targets are higher than the consensus price target of $400.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.