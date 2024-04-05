Why It May Be 'Just Right' to Invest in Cancer Therapeutics Development Stocks Now

As the economic landscape shifts, savvy investors are eyeing the potential of cancer therapeutics stocks. With inflation in check and interest rates stabilizing, we're seeing the emergence of a 'goldilocks' economy – and that spells opportunity.

But it's not just about economics. The aging population is driving demand for cutting-edge healthcare solutions, making the case for investments in biotech even stronger.

A Goldilocks Scenario: Just Right?

After peaking in June 2022 at 9.1%, inflation, as measured by the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 3.2% in February 2024.[1] Also, February 2024’s labor report provides evidence that job creation, although down from its post-pandemic highs, is still healthy, but not overheating as evidenced by lower increases in average hourly earnings when compared to a year ago.[2] As a result, the Fed signaled it expects to cut interest rates in 2024[3], which is positive for stock prices.

The Booming Aging Population and its Impact on Healthcare

The global population is rapidly aging. It is estimated that by 2060, over 90 million people in the U.S. will be on Medicare and that there will be 1.7 billion people in the world over 65. But here's the kicker – our median life expectancy is skyrocketing, with no signs of slowing down. For example, in North America, the median life expectancy in 1950 was 68. It increased to 70 in 2000 and is projected to increase to 84 by 2050, according to Stifel Healthcare.[4]

As the population ages and a country’s GDP grows, more money is spent on healthcare. In fact, the report from Stifel Healthcare noted that the more we spend on healthcare as a society, the longer we live. It's a cycle – more spending equals longer lives, and longer lives mean more spending.

In this age of longevity, the convergence of macroeconomics and demographics isn't just a trend – it's rocket fuel for cancer therapeutics stocks. Buckle up for the ride of a lifetime.

How May Individuals Gain Exposure to Cancer Therapeutics Development Stocks?

The Range Cancer Therapeutics ETF (CNCR) seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Range Cancer Therapeutics Index. The index aims to track the performance of a portfolio of stocks that are involved in the development and distribution of cancer drugs and treatments.

