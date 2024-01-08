Why it is Worth Betting on Principal Financial (PFG) Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG is poised for growth on the back of its positive net cash flow, favorable claims and disciplined expense management, strategic buyouts and effective capital deployment.

Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Principal Financial’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $7.41 per share, indicating a 15.3% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 4.8% higher revenues of $14.66 billion.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PFG’s 2024 earnings has moved 0.4% north in the past seven days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Principal Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has gained 5.4% compared with the industry’s rise of 16.5% over the past six months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Surprise History

PFG has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in two of the last four quarters while missed in the other two, the average being 1.09%.

Business Tailwinds

Principal Financial’s revenue growth is expected to improve in the long run, riding on higher premiums and other considerations, fees and other revenues and improved net investment income across its segments.



The Principal International segment is likely to benefit from higher single premium annuity sales in Chile. The segment’s operating earnings should gain from foreign currency tailwinds.



The Specialty Benefits Insurance business should continue to gain from record sales, strong retention and employment growth. Growth in the business, favorable claims and disciplined expense management should benefit its pre-tax operating earnings.



Strong institutional flows across equities, real estate and specialty fixed income highlighting the value of diversified distribution through its institutional, retail and retirement channels are likely to drive positive net cash flow.



Principal Financial’s extensive distribution footprint, strategic buyouts and operational discipline should enhance the assets under management growth.



PFG boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities and liquidity. By the end of the second quarter, its excess and available capital was $1.4 billion, including more than $940 million at the holding company, $360 million in subsidiaries and $50 million in excess of targeted 400% risk-based capital ratio (RBC). The estimated statutory RBC ratio for Principal Life Insurance Company of 407% is above the midpoint of the targeted RBC ratio range of 400%.



Principal Financial’s capital deployment through share buybacks and dividend payments looks impressive. The board approved a 3.1% hike in its dividend. This is in line with the targeted 40% dividend payout ratio and reflects strong business performance. It also boasts a solid dividend yield of 3.3%, which compares favorably with the industry average of 2.6%.



The company paid back more than $350 million to shareholders in the third quarter through $200 million of share repurchases and $156 million of common stock dividends.

