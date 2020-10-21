Why it is Time for Large Cap Value

(New York)

Large cap value is a very interesting area at the moment. Over the last few weeks there has been a pickup in breadth, with gainers outpacing losers 2-to-1. Megacap tech stocks are not leading the market like they were early on in the recovery. That means the chances for broad market gains are looking stronger. With that in mind, large cap value looks like an excellent choice. Compared to small and midcaps, large caps are less volatile and more diversified. They do have more international exposure (which could be a positive or a negative), but on the whole they appear as though they have as much or more upside potential with less downside risk.

FINSUM: If you believe in a coming broad-based rally in stocks, then large cap value seems like a good place to be.

stocks

value

large caps

faamg

volatility

breadth

