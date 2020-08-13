Why it is the Right Time to Buy Apple

(San Francisco)

Large cap tech has been doing great and getting tons of media attention. Within the big rise, though, Apple has seen relatively less attention. The reality is that it may be time to buy. Historical studies have shown that the best time to buy Apple stock is in advance of new iPhone releases, and it is now confirmed that a new iPhone is coming soon. And it is not just any iPhone, it is Apple’s first 5G iPhone, which the company said on a recent earnings call would start shipping in October.

FINSUM: Research has shown that the 90-day period preceding the launch of a new phone is an ideal time to buy. Seems like a good opportunity to consider Apple.

Apple

tech

iphone

5g

