Why It is a Good Time to Buy Nike

(New York)

Nike is one of the retail stocks that has had a very good year, and it may be about to get even better. Goldman Sachs has just jumped on the Nike bandwagon, saying that the stock is going to keep on rising. GS upgraded Nike to a Buy from Neutral and joined 25 other analysts who say the stock is a Buy. According the GS, their change in view is due to âEvidence of building pricing power, signs of operating leverage, accelerating shift to differentiated retail, sharply scaling app ecosystem, and a constructive global athletic growth backdropâ.

FINSUM: Brands are in a better position than retailers, and Nike is on the very good side of that better group.

stocks

nike

retail

athletics

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.