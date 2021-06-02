Why It Doesn't Pay to Chase the Lowest Mortgage Rates

Image source: Getty Images

When a friend of mine was looking at buying a home last year, she had a hard time finding a place that would suit her family and budget. Given that housing inventory has been super low over the past year, that wasn't shocking. By the time she finally found the right home and got an offer accepted, mortgage rates had risen a little from the time she first started looking.

Naturally, she was upset, and she asked me if I thought she should wait to apply for a mortgage. My answer? Move forward and don't worry about a modest uptick in rates.

If you're in the market for a new home, you may be eager to score the lowest mortgage rate possible. But mortgage rates can fluctuate from day to day, so it could be the case that if you apply one week on a Tuesday, you'll get a lower or higher rate than what you'd get that Thursday. Here's why that shouldn't worry you -- and what you should focus on instead.

Rate fluctuations can be meaningless

It's true that the lower your interest rate on your mortgage, the less you'll pay your lender each month. But in reality, a slightly higher mortgage rate may not make much of a difference in the grand scheme of owning a home.

Say you sign a $200,000, 30-year fixed mortgage at 3.23%, and the next day, rates drop so that you would've been eligible for a loan at 3.13%. Sure, that's annoying. But at a rate of 3.23%, you're looking at a monthly payment of $868 for principal and interest on your loan, and a lifetime interest payment of $112,480. At the lower 3.13% rate, you're looking at a monthly payment of $858, and total interest of $108,705 over 30 years.

Now obviously you don't want to reach into your wallet every month, remove a $10 bill, and toss it into the trash. But if you happen to snag a slightly higher mortgage rate due to the timing of your application, don't sweat it. In our example, an extra $10 a month on a home shouldn't make or break your budget -- and if it does, it's a sign that you're spending too much on a home in the first place.

When we look at the difference in interest, we can draw the same conclusion. The difference between $112,480 and $108,705 is $3,775. Yes, that looks like a lot of money. But remember, you're paying that extra $3,775 over 30 years, so when you break it down that way, it's not that significant.

Rather than worry about snagging the lowest interest rate possible on a mortgage, focus on making yourself the most appealing candidate. That means:

Having a high credit score -- ideally, one in the mid-700s or better

Maintaining a low debt-to-income ratio

Saving up a sizable down payment

Having a steady job

The more attractive a loan candidate you are, the greater your chances of getting the lowest rates that are available at the time of your application. Or, to put it another way, making an effort to boost your credit score could mean that instead of being offered a rate of 3.73% on a 30-year loan, you're offered 3.23%. The difference there is $56 a month less on principal and interest and over $20,000 less in interest over the course of your repayment period.

Mortgage rates can change overnight, and there's nothing to do about it. Instead of letting that stress you out, focus on finding the right home and doing everything in your power to qualify for the lowest mortgage rate possible.

A historic opportunity to potentially save thousands on your mortgage

Chances are, interest rates won't stay put at multi-decade lows for much longer. That's why taking action today is crucial, whether you're wanting to refinance and cut your mortgage payment or you're ready to pull the trigger on a new home purchase.

Our expert recommends this company to find a low rate - and in fact he used them himself to refi (twice!). Click here to learn more and see your rate.

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.