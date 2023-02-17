Markets
Why It Could Be Time to Sell These Brookfield Stocks

February 17, 2023 — 05:14 am EST

Written by Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe for The Motley Fool ->

Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe both own multiple Brookfield stocks, including Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC), Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN), and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM). But the organization is becoming increasingly complex, with spinoffs and corporate entities making it more opaque. In this video, Tyler and Jason explain why this added complexity -- and something else -- could be a reason for investors to sell.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Feb. 9, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 17, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Infrastructure, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable, and Brookfield Renewable Partners. Tyler Crowe has positions in Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and Brookfield Renewable. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Reinsurance, and Brookfield Renewable. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

