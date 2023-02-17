Why It Could Be Time to Sell These Brookfield Stocks

Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe both own multiple Brookfield stocks, including Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC), Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN), and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM). But the organization is becoming increasingly complex, with spinoffs and corporate entities making it more opaque. In this video, Tyler and Jason explain why this added complexity -- and something else -- could be a reason for investors to sell.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Feb. 9, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 17, 2023.

