Why Is Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Up 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Williams-Sonoma (WSM). Shares have added about 8.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Williams-Sonoma due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q3 Earnings Beat on E-commerce Growth

Williams-Sonoma Inc. reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. The company’s earnings and revenues handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and significantly increased year over year, courtesy of strength across all brands and accelerated e-commerce growth.

Earnings & Revenues

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings of $2.56 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 by 68.4%. The figure also increased 150% from $1.02 per share a year ago.



Revenues of $1,764.5 million beat the consensus mark of $1,555 million by 13.5% and grew 22.3% year over year. The better-than-expected revenues were driven by 49.3% notable acceleration in net comps growth of the e-commerce business, which includes purchases made through the company’s omni-channel services such as curbside pickup and shipping from stores. E-commerce penetration accounted for 70% of total revenues, buoyed by content-rich online experience and marketing strategies.



Comps increased 24.4%, higher than 10.5% growth in the fiscal second quarter and 5.5% in the year-ago period. Comps in Williams Sonoma increased an impressive 30.4% against 2.1% decline registered in the prior-year quarter. Comps in the Pottery Barn brand grew 24.1% compared with 3.4% growth in the prior-year quarter. Pottery Barn Kids and Teen’s comps rose 23.8% compared with 4% growth in the year-ago quarter. The West Elm brand’s comps rose 21.8% versus 14.1% growth in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Highlights

Non-GAAP gross margin was 40%, up 400 bps from the year-ago period. The upside was primarily caused by higher merchandise and occupancy leverage in the quarter.



Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses were 24.3% of net revenues compared with 28.4% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting an improvement of 410 bps. The upside was driven by advertising leverage owing to a gradual shift in advertising spend from catalog to more efficient digital initiatives. The company generated solid returns from advertising investments due to strength of the multi-channel model. Furthermore, non-GAAP operating margin expanded 810 bps from the year-ago period to 15.7% for the quarter.

Financials

Williams-Sonoma reported cash and cash equivalents of $773.2 million as of Nov 1, 2020 compared with $432.2 million on Feb 2, 2020. Also, the company paid off full short-term borrowings under its $500-million revolver. It also reinstated the share repurchase program, repurchasing $109 million during the quarter alone. It also remains committed to a quarterly dividend increase of 10%, effective with the next dividend payment in the fourth quarter.



Notably, the company generated more than $727 million in operating cash flow in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

Fiscal 2020 Guidance Suspended

Given unpredictability stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, it did not provide its full-year guidance. Nonetheless, its businesses continue to be strong across all brands, as is evident from their performance in the first three weeks of the fiscal fourth quarter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted 32.49% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Williams-Sonoma has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Williams-Sonoma has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

