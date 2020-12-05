Why Is Wesco International (WCC) Up 31.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Wesco International (WCC). Shares have added about 31.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Wesco International due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

WESCO's Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

WESCO International, Inc.reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share, which reflects a 9.2% year-over-year increase. Also, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 per share.



The company reported quarterly net sales of $4.14 billion, up 93% year over year. The increase was due to its merger with Anixter that was completed on Jun 22, 2020, partially offset by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Also, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%.

Top-line Details

During the third quarter, the company organized the business into three strategic business units, namely, Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS) and Utility & Broadband Solutions (UBS).



EES: Revenues in this segment were $1.7 billion for the third quarter, up 32.3% from the year-ago period.



CSS: Revenues in this segment were $1.4 billion for the third quarter, up 488.7% from the year-ago period.



UBS: Revenues in this segment were $1.1 billion for the third quarter, up 66% from the year-ago period.

Operating Details

Gross margin was 19.6% for the reported quarter, which expanded 100 basis points (bps) from the year-ago period.



Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses were $567.6 million, or 13.7% of net sales for the third quarter.



WESCO’s adjusted operating margin came in at 4.8%, which expanded 40 bps from the prior-year quarter due to higher sales.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At third quarter-end, cash & cash equivalents were $352.2 million, up from $265.2 million in the prior-year comparable period. Net long-term debt for third-quarter 2020 was $4.9 billion, down $280 million from the prior-year period.



WESCO generated $286.3 million of cash from operations and $307.4 million in free cash flow for the reported quarter.



How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision flatlined during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted 10% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Wesco International has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Wesco International has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

WESCO International, Inc. (WCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



