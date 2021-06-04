Why Is Waters (WAT) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Waters (WAT). Shares have added about 2.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Waters due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Waters' Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Waters has reported first-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $2.29 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.9%. Further, the bottom line improved 99% on a year-over-year basis but declined 37.3% sequentially.



Net sales of $608.5 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $522.2 million. The figure was up 31% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 72% on a constant-currency basis. However, it was down 22.6% from the previous quarter.



Top-line growth was driven by strong performance in Asia, the Americas and Europe. Further, solid momentum across pharmaceutical and industrial end-markets contributed well. Additionally, the strong performance delivered by the Waters and TA segments was a positive.



Moreover, favorable foreign currency fluctuations contributed 4% to sales growth in the reported quarter.

Top Line in Detail

The company’s net sales figure can be categorized in four ways:



By Operating Segment: It operates in two organized segments — Waters and TA.



The Waters segment (89% of net sales) generated $541.9 million of sales, up 31% from the year-ago quarter. Sales in the TA segment were $66.7 million(11% of net sales), which reflected year-over-year growth of 31%.



By Products & Services: The division comprises three segments — Instruments, Services and Chemistry.



Instruments sales (43.2% of sales) were $263.05 million, up 49% on a year-over-year basis.



Service sales (37.2% of the sales) were $226.5 million, increasing 19% year over year.



Chemistry sales (19.6% of the sales) were $118.9million, up 22% from the year-ago quarter.



Moreover, service and chemistry segmentstogether generated recurring revenues of $345.5 million, up 20% from the year-ago quarter.



By Markets: The company serves three end markets — Pharmaceutical, Industrial, and Governmental & Academic.



The Pharmaceutical market (59.2% of net sales) generated sales of $360.15 million, which increased 32% on a year-over-year basis.



The Industrial market’s (30.1% of sales) sales were $183.3 million, up 28% from the year-ago quarter.



Governmental & Academic (10.7% of sales) generated $65.1million of sales. The figure improved 33% year over year.



By Geography:The company’s operating regions include Asia, the Americas and Europe.



Asia (38% of net sales) generated $229.5 million of sales, up 44% on a year-over-year basis.



The Americas (32% of sales) generated $197.4 million of sales, increasing 15% year over year. Notably, sales in the United States increased 4% year over year.



Europe (30% of sales) generated $181.6 million of sales, up 36% from the prior-year quarter.

Operating Details

In the first quarter, non-GAAP selling and administrative expenses were $142.3million, reflecting an increase of 11.9% from the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of net sales, the figure contracted 400 basis points (bps) year over year.



Research and development spendingwas $38.1 million, indicating a rise of 8.9% from the year-ago reported figure. As a percentage of net sales, the figure contracted 120 bps year over year.



Adjusted operating margin was 28.6%, which expanded880 basis points (bps) year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Apr 3, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $809.8 million, higher than $443.1 million as of Dec 31, 2020.



Further, accounts receivables stood at $550.7 million at the end of the first quarter, which was down from $573.3 million at the end of the last reported quarter.



Waters generated cash from operation of $218.4 million in the reported quarter, down from $267.5 million in the prior quarter.



Further, it recorded free cash flow of $193.4million in the firstquarter.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2021, Waters expects non-GAAP earnings of$2.15-$2.25.per share.



The company anticipates net sales growth between 14% and 16% on a constant-currency basis.



For 2021, Waters anticipates non-GAAP earnings of $9.85-$10.05 per share.



Further, the company expects 2021 net sales growth of 8-11% on a constant-currency basis

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in fresh estimates. The consensus estimate has shifted 7.94% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Waters has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Waters has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.