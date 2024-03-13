Why Is Waste Management (WM) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Waste Management (WM). Shares have added about 5.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Waste Management due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Waste Management Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

Waste Management Inc. reported impressive fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.74 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.7% and improved 33.9% year over year. Total revenues of $5.2 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and increased 5.7% year over year.

Quarterly Numbers in Detail

The Collection segment recorded revenues of $4.12 billion, up 21.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure and beat our estimate of $3.53 billion. The Landfill segment’s top line grew 3% year over year to $1.19 billion but missed our estimate by 3.9%. Total revenues in the Transfer segment were up 6.1% to $574 million in comparison with our expectation of $580.1 million. The Recycling segment’s revenues increased 16.9% to $421 million and surpassed our estimate of $373.5 million. The figures are before the alignment of intercompany adjustment.

Adjusted operating EBITDA of $1.56 billion, which matched our estimate, increased 14.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted operating EBITDA margin increased 240 basis points to 29.9% from the year-ago quarter and beat our estimated 28.8%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Waste Management exited fourth-quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $458 million compared with $150 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt (less current portion) was $15.89 billion compared with $15.13 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

WM generated $1.38 billion in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter, while capital expenditures were $675 million. Free cash flow was $717 million.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, a total of $593 million was distributed to shareholders, comprising $281 million in cash dividends and $312 million in share repurchases.

2024 Outlook

Total revenue growth is expected to be between 6% and 7%. Adjusted operating EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $6.275-$6.425 billion. Free cash flow is estimated to be between $2.75 billion and $2.95 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

Currently, Waste Management has a nice Growth Score of B, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Waste Management has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.