Why Is Vornado (VNO) Down 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Vornado (VNO). Shares have lost about 1.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Vornado due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Vornado’s FFO Misses Estimates in Q1, Revenues Beat

Vornado Realty’s first-quarter 2023 FFO plus assumed conversions as adjusted per share of 60 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents. Moreover, the figure declined 24.1% year over year.



Quarterly results displayed better-than-anticipated revenues aided by healthy leasing activity. However, higher operating expenses acted as a dampener.



Total revenues came in at $445.9 million in the reported quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $443.7 million. On a year-over-year basis, revenues improved nearly 1%.

Quarter in Detail

In the reported quarter, total same-store net operating income (NOI) (at share) came in at $264.6 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $264.7 million. The metric for the New York and 555 California Street portfolios improved 1.6% and 4.3%, respectively. However, the same-store NOI (at share) for THE MART portfolio declined 22.6% from the prior-year period.



Operating expenses flared up 5.7% to $228.8 million year over year.



During the quarter, in the New York office portfolio, 777,000 square feet of office space (771,000 square feet at share) was leased for an initial rent of $101.02 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 9.5 years. The tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $2.48 per square foot per annum or 2.5% of the initial rent.



In the New York retail portfolio, 25,000 square feet were leased (20,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $373.07 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 6.8 years. The tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $26.54 per square foot per annum or 7.1% of the initial rent.



Additionally, at THE MART, 79,000 square feet of space (all at share) was leased for an initial rent of $56.44 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 6.8 years. The tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $8.04 per square foot per annum or 14.2% of the initial rent.



For VNO’s 555 California Street portfolio, 4,000 square feet of space (3,000 square feet at share) was leased for an initial rent of $156.96 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of seven years. The tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $39.07 per square foot per annum, or 24.9% of the initial rent.



Vornado ended the quarter with occupancy in the New York portfolio at 89.9%, down 130 basis points (bps) year over year. Occupancy in THE MART declined to 80.3% from 88.9%. However, occupancy in 555 California Street improved 70 bps to 94.9%.

Portfolio Activity

In the reported quarter, Vornado and Rudin closed the earlier announced transactions related to their 350 Park Avenue and 40 East 52nd Street properties with Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC (“Citadel”) and with an affiliate of Kenneth C. Griffin, Citadel’s Founder and CEO (“KG”).



Additionally, Vornado entered into a joint venture (JV) with Rudin (“Vornado/Rudin”) to purchase 39 East 51st Street for $40 million. Upon the formation of the KG JV, VNO intends to combine this property with 350 Park Avenue and 40 East 52nd Street to create a premier development site, to be known as “Site” collectively. The transaction is expected to be completed in second-quarter 2023.

Balance Sheet

Vornado exited first-quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $890.9 million, slightly up from $889.7 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

Currently, Vornado has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Vornado has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Vornado is part of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Over the past month, Digital Realty Trust (DLR), a stock from the same industry, has gained 6.2%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2023 more than a month ago.

Digital Realty Trust reported revenues of $1.34 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +18.8%. EPS of $0.19 for the same period compares with $1.67 a year ago.

Digital Realty Trust is expected to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +7.7%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.6%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Digital Realty Trust. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.