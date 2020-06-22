Why is Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Jumping Today?

On Monday, shares of space tourism company Virgin Galactic SPCE jumped as much as 20% after revealing a new Space Act Agreement with NASA to create an “astronaut readiness” program.

The partnership aims to expand the use of the International Space Station. Virgin is now tasked with finding companies or organizations who are interested in sending people to the ISS; the company will also coordinate the necessary resources to make these trips successful. These space missions can range from commercial citizen trips to research trips funded by the government.

Virgin has yet to begin any kind of private space flights, but just recently, Elon Musk’s SpaceX became the first company to send passengers to the ISS.

SPCE was up 11.5% in midday trading and has gained roughly 45% year-to-date.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.