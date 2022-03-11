Why is Viatris (VTRS) Stock Down 25% in the Year So Far?

Shares of Viatris, Inc. VTRS have been down 25.1% in the year so far compared with the industry’s decline of 23.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Concurrent with the fourth-quarter results announced last week, Viatris also announced a definitive agreement with Biocon Biologics Limited whereby the former will sell its biosimilars portfolio to the latter.

Under the terms of the agreement, Viatris will combine its biosimilars portfolio with Biocon Biologics Ltd in exchange for a pre-tax consideration of up to $3.335 billion.

Viatris will receive $3 billion in consideration in the form of a $2-billion cash payment and $1 billion of convertible preferred equity at the time of close, which is currently expected in the second half of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals. VTRS will own a stake of at least 12.9% of Biocon Biologics, on a fully diluted basis.

Investors were not impressed with this move as shares tanked significantly due to the same reason even though the fourth-quarter results were mixed with earnings missing the consensus mark and revenues beating estimates. Investors most likely felt that retaining this business would have made more sense for Viatris as this business could have been a potential growth engine.

Management cited that the move will enable it to advance its pipeline.

We note that Viatris was formed in November 2020 through the combination of Mylan and Pfizer’s PFE Upjohn.

Upjohn was Pfizer’s off-patent branded and generic established medicines business and the move to spin off the same to focus on its core pharmaceutical business.

Moreover, Viatris projected revenues of $17-$17.5 billion for 2022 while it generated revenues of $17.9 billion in 2021. The weak guidance also disappointed investors and contributed to the decline.

It remains to be seen how well the management deploys the influx of cash from this transaction. VTRS’ generic business also faces stiff competitive pressures.

Viatris currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the healthcare space are Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX and BioDelivery Sciences BDSI, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share estimates have increased to $15.31 from $13.85 for 2022 over the past 60 days.

The consensus estimate for VRTX’ 2022 earnings has increased $1.13 over the past 30 days to $14.52. Shares of Vertex have gained 9.7% in the past year.

BioDelivery Sciences’ earnings per share estimates for 2022 have increased from 33 cents to 35 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of BDSI have surged 79.7% year to date.

Earnings of BioDelivery Sciences beat estimates in three of the last four quarters, missing the mark on a single occasion, the average surprise being 33.7%.







