Why Is ViaSat (VSAT) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for ViaSat (VSAT). Shares have added about 0.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is ViaSat due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Viasat Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates on Higher Revenues

Viasat reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the top line missing the same. Lower fixed broadband revenues, constrained activations for new aircraft and retrofits due to delays in aircraft delivery from major suppliers and higher ground network expenses owing to ViaSat-3 Americas launch affected margins during the quarter.

Net Income

Quarterly net income was $ 1,196.8 million or $15.56 per share against a net loss $29.2 million or a loss of 39 cents share in the prior year quarter primarily driven by Link-16 TDL sale. From continuing operations, Viasat incurred a net loss of $ 58.6 million compared with a net loss of $ 45.7 million in the prior-year period. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.41.



For fiscal 2023, net income was $1,084.8 million or $14.29 per share against a net loss of $15.5 million or a loss of 21 cents per share in fiscal 2022.

Revenues

Revenues from continuous operations witnessed a 10% growth year over to $666.1 million from $606.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The upside was primarily driven by 34% year-over-year growth in product revenues. The company added Etihad Airways as a new airline partner and also expanded Delta Airlines free Wi-Fi initiative. In the fourth quarter, product revenues totaled $271.4 million. Revenues from service aggregated $394.7 million. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $704 million.



For fiscal 2023, revenues from continuous operations totaled $2,556.2 million, up from $2,417.2 million in the previous year.



Satellite Service revenues declined 3% year over year to $295.7 million. Lower net sales from fixed broadband revenue in the United States owing to capacity constraints ahead of ViaSat-3 Americas service launch induce the decline. IFC service revenue grew sequentially but activations for new aircraft remain limited due to aircraft delivery delays from major suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA dropped 13% year over year owing to ground network expenses of ViaSat-3 programs.



Commercial Network saw a 28% growth in revenues year over year to $152.6 million. Solid demand for IFC terminals boosted the net sales gain from this vertical. VSAT delivered 180 IFC terminals in the quarter and 575 in fiscal 2023. The company reported adjusted EBITDA loss of 18 million in the quarter a 53% increase year over year. Higher IFC terminal delivery and reduced research & development costs are the major reasons of the improvement.



The Government Systems segment generated $217.8 million in revenues from continuing operations, up 19% year over year. Adjusted EBIDTA from continuing operations increased 29% to $57.6 million driven by sales growth of cybersecurity products.

Other Details

During the quarter, Viasat reported an operating loss of $72.7 million compared with an operating loss of $48.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Significantly higher general & administrative costs and cost of product revenues led to higher operating loss year over year. Adjusted EBITDA from were $124.2 million compared with $134.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Viasat generated $50 million in operating cash flow compared with $119 million in the year-ago period. As of Mar 31, 2023, cash and cash stood at $1,348.9 million with $2,421.5 million of senior notes and other long-term debt compared with respective figures of $310.5 million and $2,451.2 million.

Outlook

For first quarter fiscal 2024, the management expects higher advertising and ground network expenses and effects of seasonality in government vertical and IFC services. Continued bandwidth constraints in U.S. revenues and adjusted EBITDA are expected to improve sequentially throughout the year. For fiscal 2024, the company anticipates high single digit to low double-digit growth of adjusted EBITDA from continuous operations and improvement in cash flow generation. Capital expenditure is likely to be remain flat in fiscal 2024.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

The consensus estimate has shifted 170.97% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, ViaSat has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

ViaSat has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

ViaSat is part of the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry. Over the past month, InterDigital (IDCC), a stock from the same industry, has gained 8.3%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2023 more than a month ago.

InterDigital reported revenues of $202.37 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +99.7%. EPS of $4.21 for the same period compares with $0.58 a year ago.

For the current quarter, InterDigital is expected to post earnings of $1.21 per share, indicating a change of +75.4% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +1.7% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) for InterDigital. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

