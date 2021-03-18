Why Is USA Compression (USAC) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for USA Compression Partners (USAC). Shares have added about 6.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is USA Compression due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

USA Compression Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

USA Compression Partners reported fourth-quarter 2020 net loss per common unit of 14 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 12 cents and the year-ago loss of a penny. The unfavourable comparisons reflected lower utilization.



Revenues of $158.4 million were 11.1% below the year-ago quarter and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $159 million due to lower-than-expected revenue-generating horsepower capacity, which, at 3,004,069 horsepower, fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3,009,000 horsepower.



Adjusted EBITDA was down 10% to $98.3 million. Moreover, the partnership's distributable cash flow fell from $58 million in the prior-year quarter to $50.5 million.



The partnership reported operating cash flow of $97.5 million in the quarter. This marked an increase from the $91.7 million that it had generated in the prior-year quarter. Also, gross operating margin, at 68.4%, marked an improvement over the year-ago period's 68.2%.



In the fourth quarter, the partnership's revenue-generating horsepower capacity decreased 9.2% from last year's corresponding period to 3,004,069 horsepower. Further, the average monthly revenue per horsepower fell to $16.55 from $16.82 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Meanwhile, USA Compression Partners' average quarterly horsepower utilization rate came in at 83%, down from 93.9% in the year-ago period.

DCF, Capex & Balance Sheet

USA Compression Partners reported that its DCF available to limited partners for the fourth quarter totaled $50.5 million (providing 0.99X distribution coverage), down 13% from the year-ago level. Notably, on Jan 14, the partnership announced fourth-quarter cash distribution of 52.50 cents per unit ($2.10 on an annualized basis).



USA Compression Partners spent $10.9 million on growth capex. The partnership's maintenance capex consisted of $5.4 million.



As of Dec 31, 2020, the partnership had $1.9 billion in net long-term debt. Net debt-to-capitalization was approximately 85.1%.

Guidance

For 2021, USA Compression Partners is projecting full-year DCF between $193 million and $213 million. Meanwhile it sees adjusted EBITDA of $385-$405 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.