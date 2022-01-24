Markets
Why Is Unity Stock Down?

(RTTNews) - California-based realtime 3D development company, Unity Software Inc. (U), saw its stock trading 5% lower in the Monday market marking a 6-month low. The company has not reoprted any stock-speicific news to influence the stock.

The stokck has been going down consistently after marking it six-month high on November and since then the stock has dropped more thn 47% on the market. The3 company is going to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter on February 3.

The stock is curently trading at $101.35, down $-5.44 or 5.10% since the previous close at $106.79. The stok opened at $100.78 in the morning., IN the 52-week period, the stock has ranged between $76.00 and $ 210.00 per share.

