Why is Unilever Quitting Marketing to Kids?

Companies that sell unhealthy foods to kids like walk a bit of a tightrope. They ideally want kids driving demand by asking their parents for various treats.

The problem with that, of course, is perception. It's not a good look, given the childhood obesity problem in the United States, so some companies have changed tactics.

Fast-food chains, for example, now offer healthier choices (that few kids likely pick on their own) and many have stopped putting toys in kids' meals. Now, Unilever (NYSE: UL), which owns the Breyers, Magnum, and Ben & Jerry's ice cream brands among others, has decided to commit "to new principles on marketing and advertising foods and beverages to children," according to a press release.

Unilever is changing how it markets. Image source: Getty Images.

What is Unilever doing?

The company has pledged to stop marketing and advertising foods and beverages -- all of the ones it makes -- kids under 12 via traditional media and under 13 on social media.

"We're implementing strict controls concerning the placement and content of our ads, and we won't use any influencers, celebrities or social media stars who primarily appeal to children under the age of 12," according to the company. "We'll also be limiting our use of cartoon characters."

Why is Unilever doing this?

While the company cites the public good in its press release, that's more of a byproduct of its actions. Basically, Unilever is getting ahead of any potential pushback to what are now considered bad marketing tactics. It's a smart move that the company can sell to consumers as commitment to doing the right thing even if that's a bit dubious.

10 stocks we like better than Unilever

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Unilever wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Daniel B. Kline has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.