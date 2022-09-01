Why Is Uber (UBER) Down 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Uber Technologies (UBER). Shares have lost about 4.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Uber due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Uber Incurs Loss in Q2, Revenues Beat

Uber Technologies incurred a loss of $1.33 per share in the second quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 25 cents. In second-quarter 2021, Uber reported earnings of 58 cents per share.

Total revenues of $8,073 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,434.5 million. The top line jumped more than 100% year over year, backed by contribution from the acquisition of Transplace by Uber Freight and change in the business model for the company’s UK Mobility business.

In the reported quarter, majority (44%) of the company’s revenues came from Mobility. Revenues from this segment jumped more than 100% year over year to $3,553 million as ride volumes continued to rebound. Revenues from the Delivery segment increased 37% year over year to $2,688 million, owing to a surge in online order volumes. Freight revenues climbed to $1,832 million from $348 million in the year-ago period, thanks to the acquisition of Transplace.

Total revenues soared more than 100% year over year to $4,936 million in the United States and Canada. While revenues increased 57% to $481 million in Latin America, the same skyrocketed 99% to $1,846 million in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Revenues rose 14% to $810 million in the Asia-Pacific region. Monthly active platform consumers jumped 21% to 122 million.



Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $364 million against adjusted EBITDA loss of $509 million in the year-ago period. Total costs and expenses surged 71.7% year over year to $8,786million.

Gross bookings from Mobility improved 55% to $13,364million. Gross bookings from Delivery augmented by 7% to $13,876 million. Gross bookings from Freight surged $1,838 million in the second quarter from $348 million in the year-ago quarter. Total gross bookings ascended 33% to $29,078 million.

Uber exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $4,397 million compared with $4,184 million at the end of March 2022. Long-term debt, net of current portion at the end of the reported quarter, was $9,271 million compared with $9,273 million at March 2022-end.

Operating cash flow came in at $439 million compared with a loss of $341 million in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was $382 million compared with a loss of $398 million in the year-ago quarter. The company became cash-flow positive for the first time.

Q3 Guidance

For the third quarter, Uber expects gross bookings of $29 billion-$30 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $440 million-$470 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

Currently, Uber has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions has been net zero. Notably, Uber has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.





Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

