Why Is U.S. Inflation Cooling Off Now?

The December Consumer Price Index (CPI) data confirmed that inflation is cooling off in most of the U.S. economy.

The Labor Department reported that headline annual CPI rose 6.5% in December, down from a 7.1% gain in November, meeting economists’ expectations. On a monthly basis, the CPI declined 0.1%, in line with estimates.

Core CPI inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 0.3% on a monthly basis and 5.7% from a year ago. Economists had projected a 5.7% annual gain.

The latest CPI reading provides more evidence that aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes are finally having a salutary impact on inflation, which has been trending steadily lower. Year-over-year CPI inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% back in June, but it has now fallen for six consecutive months.

Investors cheered the positive inflation news on Thursday morning, sending the S&P 500 higher in early trading.

CPI Inflation Is on the Wane

In 2022, monthly annual increases in the Consumer Price Index rocketed to levels not seen since the Bee Gees were in the Top 40. The aftereffects of the Covid-19 crisis—pent-up consumer demand, supply chain disruptions and a tight labor market—drove price gains through the roof.

But in the final month of the year, key parts of the CPI report reflect the easing of price gains in core sectors of the economy, especially food and energy.

Energy prices were down 4.5% on a monthly basis but are still up 7.3% over the past 12 months. A sustained decline in gasoline prices helped greatly—down almost 10% in December, after surging past $5 a gallon in mid-2022.

Used vehicle prices, also an important initial driver of inflation, were off 2.5% for the month and are now down 8.8% year-over-year.

Other parts of the report reflected pockets of sustained high inflation in the economy. Food prices were up 0.3% month-over-month and 10.4% compared to a year ago. Shelter costs continue to rise, gaining 0.8% compared to November and 7.5% compared to December 2021.

The latest CPI numbers come after the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December, exceeding economist expectations of 200,000 new jobs. The Labor Department reported U.S. wages were up 4.6% year-over-year in December, but rising prices are preventing many Americans from getting more mileage out of their growing paychecks.

The December CPI reading is encouraging news that the worst of the U.S. inflation problem may finally be over.

In late December, the Commerce Department reported the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index was up 4.7% in November, down from a 5% year-over-year gain in October and a 2022 peak of 6.8% in June. Core PCE is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure.

Why CPI Matters

Inflation has been the Fed’s top priority since early 2022. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) began raising interest rates starting in March 2022 in an attempt to bring inflation back down to its 2% long-term target.

The FOMC has now raised rates seven times in the past 10 months, increasing the federal funds rate target range by a total of 4.25%. The Fed is also allowing up to $60 billion in Treasury securities and $35 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to mature and roll off its more than $8.5 trillion balance sheet per month.

In its December meeting minutes, the FOMC said, “A restrictive policy stance would need to be maintained until the incoming data provided confidence that inflation was on a sustained downward path to 2%, which was likely to take some time.”

After the Fed dialed back the pace of its rate hikes from 75 basis points (bps) to 50 bps in December, Thursday’s CPI reading increased the chance the Fed will opt for only a 25 bps rate hike at its upcoming meeting that concludes on Feb. 1.

According to CME Group, markets are currently pricing in a 77.3% chance of a 25 bps rate hike in February, which would bring the target fed funds rate to between 4.5% and 4.75%. The market is also pricing in a 79.5% chance the Fed will continue to raise rates by at least another 25 bps in March.

The Fed is attempting to navigate a balancing act of raising interest rates to bring down inflation without tipping the U.S. economy into a recession. Up to this point, the labor market has remained resilient despite the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy tightening measures. However, the economic uncertainty has weighed on investor sentiment.

The S&P 500 is down 16.5% in the past year, and a number of analysts and economists have warned a recession is likely coming in the first half of 2023.

Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic Capital Management, says the bond market was already pricing in a weaker CPI reading ahead of the news on Thursday, and 6.5% inflation is still quite high.

“The real nightmare for the economy would be if the Fed can’t get inflation under control even as it crashes the economy through its efforts,” says Davis.

The Stock Market and Interest Rates

Rising interest rates hit growth stocks particularly hard because higher rates have a negative impact on discounted cash flow valuations. In the past year, the Russell 1000 Growth Index is down 25%, while the Russell 1000 Value Index is down just 7.6%.

High interest rates have hit the high-growth technology sector particularly hard. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) is down 23.1% in the past 12 months. However, inflation has sent commodity and energy prices soaring, helping many energy stocks generate record profits in 2022.

In fact, the energy sector has been the top-performing stock market sector over the past year, and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) is up 43.3% in that time.

Thursday morning’s stock market rally suggests investors are still optimistic the Fed can somehow navigate a soft landing for the U.S. economy.

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, says the data increase the likelihood the Fed will opt for a 25 bps rate hike at its next meeting.

“The rhetoric from the Fed will need to be watched closely,” Carter says. “We are a long way yet from getting through this current inflation malaise, and with recessionary talk ever present, the next moves of the Fed remain uncertain.”

James Demmert, chief investment officer at Main Street Research, says inflation will be a key theme of the upcoming fourth-quarter earnings season.

“We don’t think the CPI reports will be as important as earnings since slowing inflation should already be priced into stocks,” says Demmert. “Depending on this earnings season, investors may have a great opportunity to buy great companies on weakness as the quarter and earnings season progresses.”

What’s Next for the U.S. Economy?

As interest rates rise, each economic data point becomes increasingly important for investors. Following the positive CPI reading, investors will be watching closely on Friday when the University of Michigan releases its preliminary U.S. Consumer Sentiment Index reading for the month of January.

Investors will also be paying particularly close attention to the U.S. Census Bureau’s December Retail Sales report on Jan. 18 for an update on how U.S. retailers performed during the critical holiday shopping season.

