Why Is the Stock Market Down Today and Where Is It Headed in 2023?

The stock market is down today after the Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates by .5%, which brings rates to the highest levels seen since 2007. In the video below, I share my thoughts on the current macroeconomic conditions, provide technical analysis on the major indexes, and discuss where I believe the stock market is headed next.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of December 15, 2022. The video was published on December 15, 2022.

Eric Cuka has positions in Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 and Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coupa Software and Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.