Markets
QQQ

Why Is the Stock Market Down Today and Where Is It Headed in 2023?

December 15, 2022 — 01:59 pm EST

Written by Eric Cuka for The Motley Fool ->

The stock market is down today after the Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates by .5%, which brings rates to the highest levels seen since 2007. In the video below, I share my thoughts on the current macroeconomic conditions, provide technical analysis on the major indexes, and discuss where I believe the stock market is headed next.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of December 15, 2022. The video was published on December 15, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Trust
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Invesco QQQ Trust wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Eric Cuka has positions in Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 and Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coupa Software and Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyEric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QQQ
SPY
VOO
COUP
WEBR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.