Why Is Terex (TEX) Down 2.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Terex (TEX). Shares have lost about 2.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Terex due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Terex Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Raises FY22 View

Terex reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.07, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents. The bottom line improved 5% from the prior-year quarter, courtesy of strong demand and order growth.

Operational Update

Revenues in the reported quarter increased 3.7% year over year to $1,077 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,070 million. The company reported a backlog of $3.5 billion, which marked a 51% rise over last year's levels.



Cost of goods sold increased 7% year over year to $864 million. Gross profit declined 8% year over year to $213 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $1094 million in the quarter under review, flat compared with the prior-year quarter. Terex reported an operating profit of $104 million, which marked a decline of 15% from $122.5 million in the last-year quarter.

Segment Performances

The Aerial Work Platforms segment generated revenues of $481 million in the reported quarter, up 9% from the year-ago quarter. The segment reported an operating profit of $79.5 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $72.1 million.



The Material Processing segment’s revenues totaled $598 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 0.4%. The segment reported an operating income of $46.2 million, down 29% year over year.

Financial Position

Terex had cash and cash equivalents of $253 million as of Jun 30, 2022, compared with $266 million as of Dec 31, 2021. The company generated $19 million of cash from operating activities in the first six months of 2022 compared with $269 million in the prior-year comparable period. Long-term debt was $826 million as of Jun 30, 2022, compared with $668.5 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Guidance

Backed by its performance so far this year, Terex raised guidance for 2022 earnings per share to the range of $3.80 to $4.20, from the prior expectation of $3.55-$4.05. The company now expects sales in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion for the year.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Terex has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Terex has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.





