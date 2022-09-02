Why Is Sun Life (SLF) Down 7% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Sun Life (SLF). Shares have lost about 7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Sun Life due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Sun Life Financial Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Fall Y/Y



Sun Life Financial delivered second-quarter 2022 underlying net income of $1.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.2%. The bottom line decreased 2.4% year over year.



The underlying net income of $837.3 million (C$892 million) was up 16.5% year over year. This improvement was driven by business growth, new business gains, contribution from the DentaQuest acquisition and lower incentive compensation expenses.



Insurance sales increased 19.5% year over year to $690.8 million (C$736 million), driven by increased sales in Canada and United States.



Wealth sales increased 20% year over year to $53.8 billion (C$57.4 billion) in the quarter under review.



Value of new business improved 10% to $254.4 million (C$271 million).

Segment Results

SLF Canada’s underlying net income increased 36.8% year over year to $322.9 million (C$344 million), driven by business growth, higher new business gains and experience-related items.



SLF U.S.’ underlying net income was $144.5 million (C$154 million), up 7.8% from the prior-year quarter.



SLF Asset Management’s underlying net income of $253 million (C$270 million) was flat year over year.



SLF Asia reported an underlying net income of $138.92 million (C$148 million), which rose 12.3% year over year.

Financial Update

Global assets under management were $979.25 billion (C$1,261 billion), up 12.3% year over year.



Sun Life Assurance’s Minimum Continuing Capital and Surplus Requirements (LICAT) ratio was 124% as of Jun 30, 2022, down 100 basis points year over year.



The LICAT ratio for Sun Life (including cash and other liquid assets) was 128%, down basis points year over year.



Sun Life’s return on equity was 13.1% in the second quarter, down 320 basis points year over year. The underlying ROE of 14.9% contracted 110 basis points year over year.



The leverage ratio of 25.7% deteriorated 100 basis points year over year.

Dividend Update

On Aug 3, the board of directors approved a dividend of 69 cents per share. The amount will be paid out on Sep 29, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug 24.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted 6.31% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Sun Life has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. Notably, Sun Life has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.





Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.