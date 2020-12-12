Why Is Stratasys (SSYS) Up 29.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Stratasys (SSYS). Shares have added about 29.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Stratasys due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Stratasys Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q3

Stratasys reported non-GAAP loss of 5 cents per share in the third quarter, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. Moreover, the company had recorded earnings per share of 12 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Stratasys’ revenues of $127.9 million also declined 18.8% year over year. The revenue figure, however, surpassed the consensus mark of $122.5 million. This year-over-year decline in the top line reflects the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which has dampened the demand for its products and services.

Quarter Details

Segment wise, Product revenues were down 21.4% from the year-ago quarter to $83.5 million. Within Product revenues, System revenues decreased 20.8% and Consumables revenues fell 22% year over year.

Revenues from Services decreased 13.2% year over year to $44.3 million. Within Service revenues, customer support revenues dropped 1.6% year over year.

Stratasys’ non-GAAP gross profit dipped 22.7% from the year-ago quarter to $59.8 million. Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 560 basis points (bps) to 46.8%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses slid 18.3% year over year to $60.8 million, on management’s efforts to cut SG&A costs.

Non-GAAP operating loss totaled $1 million against the operating income of $8.1 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.

The company exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $308 million compared with the $313 million witnessed at the end of the previous quarter.

As of Sep 30, 2020, there was no long-term debt.

During the July-September quarter, the company generated operating cash flow of $2.6 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.