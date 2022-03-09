Why Is Spirit (SAVE) Down 25.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Spirit (SAVE). Shares have lost about 25.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Spirit due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Spirit Airlines Incurs Narrower Than Expected Loss in Q4

Spirit Airlines’ loss (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) of 64 cents per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 89 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.63. In fourth-quarter 2019 (pre-coronavirus era), the carrier had reported earnings of $1.20 per share.



In fourth-quarter 2021, operating revenues of $987.6 million increased 98.1% year over year. The upside reflects improving air-travel demand as Omicron-led COVIDb-19 cases fell in the United States. Revenues were also, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $961.8 million.

In fourth-quarter 2021, passenger revenues, which accounted for the bulk of the top line (98.4%), increased 99% year over year (when the impact of coronavirus on air-travel demand was severe) to $971.7 million. Passenger revenues were up 2.1% from the fourth-quarter 2019 actuals. Other revenues surged 57.2% year over year to $15.8 million.

Other Details

All comparisons (in %) are presented below on a year-over-year basis.



Reflecting the uptick in air-travel demand, consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) at Spirit skyrocketed 63.7% in the reported quarter. To cater to this increased demand, capacity (measured in available seat miles) expanded to 46.7%. Load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) increased 8.3 points to 79.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total operating revenue per available seat miles (TRASM) soared 35% to 8.6 cents in the reported quarter. The average yield surged 21% to 10.78 cents.



Adjusted operating expenses (excluding fuel) escalated 34.5% to $751.1 million. Average fuel cost per gallon in the reported quarter rose to $2.41 from $1.32 as oil prices shot up. Fuel gallons consumed skyrocketed 57.6% to $123.3 million, reflecting the usage of more planes to cater to upbeat air-travel demand. Adjusted cost per available seat miles (CASM) excluding fuel decreased 8.3% in the reported quarter, reflecting the expanded capacity. Spirit took the delivery of five new A320neo aircraft during fourth-quarter 2021.



Spirit Airlines ended the quarter with unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, and the liquidity available under the carrier’s revolving credit facility of $1.7 billion. Capital expenditures for full-year 2021 were approximately $333.1 million. The expenditures were primarily related to pre-delivery deposits associated with future aircraft deliveries and the purchase of four aircraft and two engines off lease.

