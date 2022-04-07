Why Is SoFi Stock Down 10% This Week?

In this video, I will be talking about SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the extension of the federal student loan payment moratorium and what that means for the company, and some reminders regarding Galileo. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights.

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced that it will extend the pause on federal student loan payments to Aug. 31, 2022. At that point I wouldn't be surprised to see another extension.

SoFi has updated its adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2022. It now expects $1.47 billion and $100 million, respectively, a reduction from previous guidance of $1.57 billion and $180 million.

This is a short-term headwind -- yes, it's gone on longer than expected, but it will turn into a tailwind in the future.

SoFi's loan segment is also becoming smaller as banking and Galileo become bigger.

SoFi is now offering 1.25% annual percentage yield on checking and savings accounts. This is 41 times the national average checking rate.

Galileo, which is a big part of SoFi's future success, reached 100 million accounts last quarter. Galileo's API manages account setups, direct deposits, and a lot more features that you could expect from a fintech company in 2022.

For all the insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of April 6, 2022. The video was published on April 7, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SoFi Technologies, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Neil Rozenbaum owns SoFi Technologies, Inc. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.