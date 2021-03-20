Why is Skillz Stock Down? It's Worth Looking Into

In todays' video, I talk about Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) and why the stock has dropped so much in the past few days. I will also share some reasons to overlook the negative sentiment. Skillz has designed a platform that helps game developers include a competitive aspect into its games, increasing overall user engagement and play time.



These are three reasons why Skillz is down.

Skillz issued a public offering of 32 million shares at $24, 17 million by the company and 15 million by shareholders. Growth stocks are seeing a robust downturn at the moment. The most recent earnings showed a decline in monthly active users (MAU) compared to last quarter.

These are three reasons why these reasons should be overlooked.

Revenue for FY2020 grew 92% year-over-year and are expected to grow near 60% for FY2021. Skillz, before the offering, already had a strong balance sheet of no debt and 243 million in cash, as seen in its Q4 earnings report. New partnership with NFL gaming and Play Mechanix.

Find out why Skillz Inc. is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Skillz Inc. is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Jose Najarro owns shares of Skillz Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Skillz Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.