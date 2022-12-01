Why Is Simon Property (SPG) Up 7% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Simon Property (SPG). Shares have added about 7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Simon Property due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Simon Property Q3 FFO Beats, View Up, Dividend Hiked

Simon Property’s third-quarter 2022 comparable FFO per share of $2.97 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93. The figure compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s $2.92.



Results reflect healthy operating performance and growth in occupancy levels. Based on the quarterly results, this retail REIT behemoth raised the 2022 FFO per share outlook and announced a hike in the quarterly dividend.



Simon Property generated revenues of $1.315 billion in the quarter. While the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%, it increased 1.5% year over year.

Inside the Headlines

SPG reported revenues from lease income of $1.22 billion, increasing marginally from the prior-year period’s $1.21 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pegged at $1.21 billion.



As of Sep 30, 2022, the occupancy for the U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets portfolio came in at 94.5%, up from 92.8% witnessed as of Sep 30, 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stood at 94% for the quarter.



The base minimum rent per square foot for the U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets portfolio was $54.80 as of Sep 30, 2022, rising from $53.91 as of Sep 30, 2021. The figure also surpassed The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $54.00.



SPG’s total operating expenses in the third quarter were $663.6 million, declining 3% from the prior-year quarter’s $684.2 million.



The domestic property net operating income (NOI) increased 2.3% year over year while portfolio NOI climbed 3.2%.

Balance Sheet Position

Simon Property exited the third quarter of 2022 with $8.6 billion of liquidity. This comprised $1.2 billion of cash in hand, including its share of joint-venture cash, and $7.4 billion of available capacity under the company’s revolving credit facilities.

Share Repurchase

During the quarter, SPG repurchased 405,926 shares of its common stock under its $2.0 billion share repurchase plan.

2022 Guidance Up

Simon Property raised the 2022 comparable FFO per share guidance.



It projects the same in the range of $11.83-$11.88, up from $11.70-$11.77 guided earlier.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Simon Property has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

