Why Is Silgan (SLGN) Down 0.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Silgan Holdings (SLGN). Shares have lost about 0.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Silgan due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Silgan Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Silgan reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents. The bottom line also improved 31.5% year over year and met the higher range of the company’s adjusted earnings guidance of 65-75 cents. Solid demand for personal care, hygiene and health care products and an early recovery in the fragrance market led to the encouraging results.



Including one-time items, earnings for the manufacturer of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods came in at 66 cents per share compared with the 52 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues improved 20.2% year over year to $1,238 million on higher sales across its business segments. Further, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,220 million. The company witnessed volume growth of 9% in each of the Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment and Metal Container segment.

Cost and Margins



During first-quarter 2021, cost of goods sold climbed 20.3% to $1,017 million from the prior-year quarter. Gross profit improved 20% year over year to $222 million. Gross margin came in at 18%, flat year over year.



Selling, general and administrative expenses flared up 8% year over year to $97.4 million during the March-end quarter. Operating income shot up 24.5% year over year to $127 million. Operating margin improved to 10.2% in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year period’s 9.9%.

Segment Performance



Revenues in the Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment were up 42.5% year over year to $509 million. The segment’s operating income increased 46.6% year over year to $66 million.



The Metal Containers segment’s revenues increased 8.8% year over year to $554 million. Operating income for the segment amounted to $46 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $48 million.



In the Custom Containers segment, revenues came in at $175 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $165 million. The segment reported an operating profit of $25 million, reflecting an improvement of 13.6% from the year-earlier quarter.

Financial Updates



The company had cash and cash equivalents of $190 million at the end of first-quarter 2021 compared with $615 million at the end of the prior-year quarter. The company utilized around $172 million cash in operating activities during the March-end quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $168 million.

2021 Outlook



Silgan estimates adjusted earnings per share for 2021 to lie between $3.30 and $3.45. The mid-point of the range indicates a 10.3% year-over-year improvement.



Silgan anticipates adjusted earnings per share to lie between 75 cents and 85 cents in second-quarter 2021. The guidance assumes continued strong product demand, which will be partly offset by lagged pass through of resin and other raw-material cost inflation. The company reported earnings per share of 85 cents in second-quarter 2020.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted -7.45% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Silgan has an average Growth Score of C, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Silgan has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.