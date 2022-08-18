Why Is Signature Bank (SBNY) Up 7.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Signature Bank (SBNY). Shares have added about 7.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Signature Bank due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Signature Bank Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Signature Bank reported second-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $5.26, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.06. Also, the bottom line increased a whopping 47% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



The results were supported by a significant increase in NII and fee income. However, the rise in non-interest expenses was a matter of concern.



Net income in the quarter was $339.2 million, up from the previous-year quarter’s $214.5 million. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings came in at $476.7 million, up 54.5% year over year.

Revenues, Loan & Expenses Rise

Total income increased 43% from the prior-year quarter to $686.8 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $678.9 million.



NII climbed 42% year over year to $649.1 million, mainly due to high average interest-earning assets and higher prevailing interest rates. The NIM increased to 2.23% in the second quarter of 2022 from 2.02% compared with the prior year quarter.



Non-interest income was $37.7 million, up 61% from the year-ago quarter’s number. Growth in fees and service charges and other income, including foreign currency activity and commissions, led to the increase in overall non-interest income.

Non-interest expenses of $210 million rose 22% from the prior-year quarter. The upsurge chiefly stemmed from the rise in salaries and benefits from the hiring of private client banking teams, national banking practices and operational support. In addition, there was a rise in consulting and professional fees related to various new projects.



The efficiency ratio was 30.6%, declining from 35.8% reported as of Jun 30, 2021. A lower ratio indicates a rise in profitability.



Loans, excluding loans held for sale, as of Jun 30, 2022, were $5.6 billion, up 8.4% sequentially. Total deposits for the second quarter decreased by $5.04 billion to $104.12 billion.

Credit Quality Improves

The allowance for credit losses for loans and leases was $445.9 million, down from $514.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Provision for credit losses declined to $4.2 million from $8.3 million in the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by improved macroeconomic conditions.



The ratio of non-accrual loans to total loans was 0.23%, down 2 basis points (bps) year over year. However, the net charge-offs were $19.7 million in the second quarter, up from $15.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

Strong Profitability Ratio, Weak Capital Ratios

The return on average total assets was 1.14% in the reported quarter, up from 0.94% in the year-earlier quarter. As of Jun 30, 2022, the return on average common stockholders' equity was 17.94%, up from 13.61% in the year-ago quarter.



However, as of Jun 30, 2022, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.76%, down from 11.20% as of Jun 30, 2021. The total risk-based capital ratio was 11.85%, down from the prior-year quarter’s 12.77%.

Outlook

Quarterly loan and investment security balances are expected to grow $1-$3 billion in 2022. Fee income is anticipated to increase by a few million sequentially in the upcoming quarters. Management expects non-interest expenses to grow in the low-20% range year over year in the next few quarters.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Signature Bank has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Signature Bank has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.





