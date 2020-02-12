Why is Shopify (SHOP) Soaring Today?

Shares of e-commerce platform Shopify SHOP is surging in Wednesday trading; SHOP was up as much as 15.6% today and hit a new 52-week high.

Why is the stock gaining?

Shopify reported better than expected Q4 results, fueling investor optimism in the company’s short- and long-term growth prospects. Earnings and revenue easily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, and holiday sales jumped 61% to $2.9 million. But, its upbeat 2020 revenue guidance is really driving the stock. Shopify expects revenue to range from $2.13B to $2.16B compared to consensus estimates of $2.11B

CEO Tobi Lütke called 2019 a “milestone” year for the company, and Shopify has invested $1 billion to build fulfillment centers, helping it compete with Amazon AMZN.

SHOP has soared nearly 40% year-to-date compared to the S&P 500’s gain of only 4.7%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.