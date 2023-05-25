Why Is Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Sherwin-Williams (SHW). Shares have lost about 0.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Sherwin-Williams due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Sherwin-Williams recorded first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.84 per share, reflecting a rise of 30.5% from the year-ago quarter's $1.41.



The company posted adjusted earnings of $2.04 per share, up 26.7% from the year-ago quarter figure of $1.61. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84.



The company’s net sales in the first quarter were $5,442.4 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,147.6 million. Net sales increased 8.9% from $4,998.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The upside was driven by higher selling prices in all segments and increased architectural sales volumes in the Paint Stores Group segment, partly mitigated by lower sales volumes in the company’s Consumer Brands Group and Performance Coatings Group units.

Segment Highlights

Paint Stores Group: Net sales from this segment were $2,859.1 million in the first quarter, up 14.8% from the year-ago quarter. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher selling prices and a rise in sales volume in all end markets. Profit increased as higher prices and a rise in paint sales volumes were partly offset by continued investments in long-term growth strategies and increased employee-related costs in the quarter.



Consumer Brands Group: Net sales from this segment were $872.7 million in the first quarter, up 2.4% from the year-ago quarter. The increase in sales is primarily due to selling price rise and strong growth within Latin America, partly offset by reduced sales volumes in all other regions.



Performance Coatings Group: Net sales from this segment were $1,709.8 million in the first quarter, up 3.4% from the year-ago quarter. The upside was mainly supported by higher selling prices in all end markets and incremental sales from acquisitions but was partly offset by lower sales volume in Asia and Europe. Higher selling prices offset by increased costs related to employees led to a rise in segment profits.

Financials

At the end of the first quarter, Sherwin-Williams had cash and cash equivalents of $151.4 million, down around 62% year over year. Long-term debt increased 11.6% to $9,593 million.



Sherwin-Williams generated $88.2 million in net operating cash during the quarter.

Outlook

The company expects consolidated net sales growth to be up or down a low-single-digit percentage year over year in second-quarter 2023. For full-year 2023, it envisions consolidated net sales to be down a mid-single-digit percentage to flat year over year.



Sherwin-Williams also sees earnings in the range of $6.79-$7.59 per share for full-year 2023. Adjusted earnings have been forecast in the range of $7.95-$8.65 per share for the year.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 5.66% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Sherwin-Williams has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Sherwin-Williams has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.