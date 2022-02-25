Why Is SEI (SEIC) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for SEI Investments (SEIC). Shares have added about 2.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is SEI due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

SEI Investments Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Rise

SEI Investments’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.03 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents. The bottom line reflects 6.2% growth from the prior-year quarter.



Results were aided by growth in revenues and an increase in AUM balance. These were offset by a rise in expenses.



Net income was $145.3 million, up 15.4% from the year-ago quarter.



In 2021, earnings per share of $3.81 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.76. In 2020, the company reported earnings per share of $3.00. Net income of $546.6 million increased 22.2% year over year.

Revenues, Expenses & AUM Rise

Total quarterly revenues were $501.7 million, up 13.1% year over year. The upswing reflects an increase in asset management, administration and distribution fees, and information processing and software servicing fees. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $487 million.



In 2021, revenues were $1.92 billion, up 13.9% year over year. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion.



Total expenses were $358.3 million, up 12.1% year over year. The rise was due to an increase in all cost components, except for consulting, outsourcing and professional fees.



Operating income increased 15.6% year over year to $143.4 million.



As of Dec 31, 2021, AUM was $405.1 billion, reflecting a rise of 9.9% from the prior-year quarter. Client assets under administration (AUA) were $911.9 billion, up 15.9%. Client AUA did not include $14.4 billion related to Funds of Funds assets that were reported on Dec 31, 2021.

Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, SEI Investments bought back 1.5 million shares for $95.5 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, SEI has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, SEI has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.