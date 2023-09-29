Why Is Salesforce.com (CRM) Down 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Salesforce.com (CRM). Shares have lost about 8.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Salesforce.com due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Salesforce Beat on Q2 Earnings, Raised Guidance

Salesforce reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised guidance for the full fiscal 2024.



The enterprise cloud computing solution provider’s second-quarter non-GAAP earnings increased 78% to $2.12 per share from $1.19 reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90. The robust year-over-year bottom line was mainly driven by higher sales and the benefits of ongoing cost-restructuring initiatives, which include the trimming of the workforce and a reduction in office spaces.



Salesforce’s quarterly revenues of $8.60 billion climbed 11% year over year, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.52 billion. The top line also improved 11% in constant currency.



Salesforce has been benefiting from the resilient demand for its cloud and business software offerings in an uncertain macroeconomic environment as customers are continuing with their major digital transformation. The strong second-quarter top-line performance also reflects the benefits of its go-to-market strategy and sustained focus on customer success.



Additionally, the company’s initiative to integrate artificial intelligence into its offerings like Slack and the launch of a generative AI-enabled Einstein GPT product also boosted the demand for its solutions during the reported quarter.

Quarterly Details

Coming to CRM’s business segments, revenues from Subscription and Support (93% of the total revenues) increased 12% from the year-earlier period to $8 billion. Professional Services and Other (7% of the total sales) revenues increased 3.5% to $597 million. Our second-quarter revenue estimates for Subscription and Support, and Professional Services segments were pegged at $7.83 billion and $680.8 million, respectively.



Under the Subscription and Support segment, Sales Cloud revenues grew 12% year over year to $1.90 billion. Revenues from Service Cloud also improved 12% to $2.05 billion.



Marketing & Commerce Cloud revenues jumped 10% to $1.24 billion. Salesforce Platform and Other revenues were up 11% to $1.64 billion. Also, revenues from Data increased 16% year over year to $1.19 billion.



Our estimates for Sales, Service, Market & Commerce, Platform & Other, and Data Cloud services second-quarter revenue were pegged at $1.82 billion, $1.97 billion, $1.2 billion, $1.7 billion and $1.14 billion, respectively.



Geographically, Salesforce registered revenue growth of 10% in America (67% of the total revenues), 20% in the Asia Pacific (10%) and 13% in the EMEA (23%) on a year-over-year basis.



Salesforce’s gross profit came in at $6.49 billion, up 16% from the prior-year period. Moreover, the gross margin improved 300 basis points (bps) to 75%.



Salesforce recorded a non-GAAP operating income of $2.72 billion, highlighting an increase of 77% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.54 billion. Moreover, the non-GAAP operating margin expanded 1,170 bps to 31.6% from 19.9% in the year-ago quarter due to lower operating expenses as a percentage of total sales. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues declined to 58% from 69% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

Salesforce exited the fiscal second quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $12.4 billion, down from the $14 billion recorded at the end of the previous quarter.



CRM generated operating cash flow of $808 million and free cash flow of $628 million in the second quarter. During the first half of fiscal 2024, the company generated operating and free cash flows of $5.3 billion and $4.89 billion, respectively.



As of Jul 31, 2023, the current remaining performance obligation reflecting revenues under contract for the next 12 months was $24.1 billion, up 12% on a year-over-year basis. The company bought back shares worth $1.95 billion in the second quarter and $4 billion during the first half of fiscal 2024. With this buyback of shares, the company has now approximately $7.9 billion remaining under its current authorization limit of $20 billion.

Strong Guidance for Q3 and FY24

Salesforce provided strong guidance for the third quarter and raised the outlook for fiscal 2024. For the fiscal third quarter, Salesforce projects total sales between $8.70 billion and $8.72 billion (midpoint $8.71 billion), indicating 11% year-over-year growth.



The company expects a $100 million impact on third-quarter revenues from foreign currency exchange rates. Furthermore, CRM anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share in the band of $2.05-$2.06 for the current quarter.



For fiscal 2024, Salesforce raised the revenue guidance range to $34.7-$34.8 billion from the previous forecast in the band of $34.5-$34.7 billion. The company continues to expect no impact from foreign currency exchange rates.



Salesforce now projects fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings between $8.04 and $8.06 per share instead of the $7.41-$7.43 per share band anticipated earlier. The company raised its fiscal 2024 estimates for the non-GAAP operating margin to approximately 30% from 28% expected previously. Moreover, it now anticipates operating cash flow to increase 22-23% year over year in fiscal 2024, up from the earlier projection of 16-17% growth.



Salesforce’s upbeat guidance for fiscal 2024 reflects the benefits of the company’s recent price hike and the resilient demand for its solutions despite the challenging macroeconomic environment. In July 2023, CRM announced a price hike across its core products — Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Industries and Tableau — by an average 9%, effective from August 2023.



The hike marked Salesforce’s first product price increase in the last seven years. The company stated that it invested more than $20 billion in the last seven years in research and development to deliver 22 new releases and add thousands of new features, including the recent generative artificial intelligence to its software.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 17.3% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Salesforce.com has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Salesforce.com has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Salesforce.com belongs to the Zacks Computer - Software industry. Another stock from the same industry, Synopsys (SNPS), has gained 0.4% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended July 2023.

Synopsys reported revenues of $1.49 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +19.2%. EPS of $2.88 for the same period compares with $2.10 a year ago.

Synopsys is expected to post earnings of $3.04 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +59.2%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.2%.

Synopsys has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

