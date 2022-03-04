Why Is Roper Technologies (ROP) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Roper Technologies (ROP). Shares have lost about 2.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Roper Technologies due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Roper’s Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Roper Technologies has reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2021 results, with both earnings and sales surpassing estimates.



The company’s adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter were $3.73 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66. On a year-over-year basis, earnings expanded 14.1% from $3.27 on the back of healthy sales generation, partially offset by higher costs and expenses.



In 2021, the company’s adjusted earnings came in at $14.18, an increase of 23% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenue Details

In the reported quarter, Roper’s net revenues amounted to $1,512.3 million, up 13.2% year over year. Adjusted revenues increased 13% year over year to $1,512 million. Organic sales in the quarter increased 13%, while acquisitions/divestitures and foreign currency translation did not have any material impacts.



Roper’s top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,502 million.



The company reports revenues under four segments. A brief discussion of the quarterly results is provided below:



Application Software’s revenues totaled $609 million, representing 40.3% of the quarter’s top line. On a year-over-year basis, the segment’s revenues expanded 10%. Organic sales in the quarter increased 10%.



Network Software & Systems generated revenues of $355.1 million, accounting for 23.5% of fourth-quarter revenues. The top line grew 14.6% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter increased 14%.



Measurement & Analytical Solutions generated revenues of $412.8 million, accounting for 27.3% of the quarter’s revenues. Sales increased 15% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter increased 15%.



Process Technologies generated revenues of $135.4 million, accounting for 8.9% of the quarter’s revenues. Sales were up 16% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter grew 17%.



In 2021, the company’s net revenues came in at $5,777.8 million, up 19% year over year.

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, Roper’s cost of sales increased 13.7% year over year to $494.3 million. Cost of sales was 32.7% of the quarter’s net sales. Gross profit in the quarter grew 13% to $1,018 million, while gross margin decreased 20 basis points (bps) year over year to 67.3%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 7.2% to $597.9 million. It represented 39.5% of net sales in the reported quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $576 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 12%. Margin decreased 10 bps to 38.1%. Interest expenses fell 12.2% year over year to $55.9 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Exiting 2021, Roper had cash and cash equivalents of $351.5 million, down from $352.5 million recorded in the last reported quarter. Long-term debt decreased 5.4% sequentially to $7,122.6 million.



In 2021, the company’s repayment under the revolving line of credit was $1,150 million.



The company generated net cash of $1,866.2 million from operating activities in 2021, reflecting an increase of 36.4% from a year ago. Capital expenditure totaled $32.9 million compared with $28.3 million in 2020.



The company rewarded shareholders with a dividend payout of $236.4 million in 2021. The amount represents growth from $214.1 million distributed in the previous year.

Outlook

For 2022, Roper predicts earnings from continuing operations of $15.25-$15.55 per share, higher than $14.18 in 2021. For the year, organic sales are expected to increase in the range of 6-8% year over year.



For the first quarter of 2022, the company’s earnings from continuing operations are expected to be $3.63-$3.67.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Roper Technologies has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Roper Technologies has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.