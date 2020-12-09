Why Is RingCentral (RNG) Up 25.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for RingCentral (RNG). Shares have added about 25.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is RingCentral due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

RingCentral Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

RingCentral reported third-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 26 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3%. The figure increased 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.



Net revenues of $303.6 million also beat the consensus mark by 5.8% and jumped 30.1% from the year-ago quarter. The results reflect solid demand for RingCentral’s cloud-communication solutions.

Quarter Details

Software-subscription (92.1% of total revenues) revenues surged 32.6% year over year to $279.6 million.



Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (“ARR”) increased 34% year over year to $1.2 billion.



RingCentral Office ARR soared 36% year over year to $1.1 billion. Mid-market and Enterprise ARR jumped 49% to $633 million.



Moreover, enterprise ARR surged 55% year over year to $401 million. Channel ARR soared 59% year over year to $419 million.



Other revenues (7.9% of total revenues) climbed 6.9% year over year to $24 million, reflecting higher adoption of RingCentral apps in the current work from home environment.



On Aug 4, RingCentral announced RingCentral Rooms for Poly, bringing the power and ease-of-use of RingCentral Video to every work space. Designed for a flexible and hybrid workforce, the RingCentral Rooms service will be built into the simple Poly Studio X all-in-one video bars.



Meanwhile, third-quarter 2020 non-GAAP gross margin expanded 70 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter to 76.7%.



On a non-GAAP basis, research & development (R&D) expenses increased 30.1% year over year to $37.8 million. Sales and marketing expenses were up 36.8% to $134.5 million. General and administrative expenses rose 4.4% to $29.6 million in the reported quarter.



On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was $30.9 million, up 42.4% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 90 bps from the year-ago quarter to 10.2%.



During the quarter, RingCentral launched Unify Office by RingCentral in Germany in collaboration with Atos SE. Unify Office by RingCentral combines the latest UCaaS technology with the knowledge and insights of Germany’s communications market from Atos and its strong partner community of 800 partners.



Additionally, RingCentral announced the first release of Unify Office (UO) by RingCentral in France in collaboration with Atos SE. It will also be available in Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Spain and The Netherlands.



Moreover, RingCentral announced the launch of RingCentral Video (RCV), a reimagined video meetings experience for businesses in Europe.



On Aug 11, RingCentral announced a strategic partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise to introduce a co-branded cloud solution — Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral — making it unique and exclusive for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise. RingCentral and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise will jointly develop programs, enabling both companies to lead the cloud communications services for the enterprise market.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2020, RingCentral expects revenues between $315 million and $318 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 25-26%.



Moreover, software-subscription revenues for the quarter are expected between $290.5 million and $292.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 27-28%.



Operating margin is expected to be in the 9.2-9.8% range for the fourth quarter. Earnings are expected between 26 cents to 27 cents per share.



For 2020, RingCentral expects revenues between $1.164 billion and $1.167 billion, rising from the previous guidance of $1.135-$1.143 billion and indicating year-over-year growth of 29%.



Further, software-subscription revenues for the year are expected between $1.07 billion and $1.072 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 31%.



Operating margin is expected between 9.8% and 9.9% for full-year 2020.



Earnings are expected to be 96 cents per share, up from the previous guidance of 92-94 cents.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates review. The consensus estimate has shifted 9.09% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, RingCentral has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, RingCentral has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

