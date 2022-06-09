Why Is Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) Up 53.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA). Shares have added about 53.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Reata Q1 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss Estimates

Reata reported first-quarter 2022 loss of $2.03 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.26.

However, the above loss included stock-based compensation and a non-cash interest expense. Adjusted loss for the quarter was $1.33 per share, wider than the loss of $1.16 per share recorded in the year-ago period.

Total revenues, comprising collaboration revenues, were $0.9 million, flat year over year. Revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 million.

Operating Expenses & Cash Position

Adjusted research and development expenses rose 14.7% year over year to $32.2 million.

Adjusted general and administrative expenses were $17 million, up 32.5% from the year-ago period.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $532 million as of Mar 31, 2022, compared with $590.3 million as of Dec 31, 2021. The company expects its cash resources to fund operations through 2024-end.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted 17.03% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. Notably, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Over the past month, Puma Biotech (PBYI), a stock from the same industry, has gained 57.3%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2022 more than a month ago.

Puma Biotech reported revenues of $45.7 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -53.5%. EPS of -$0.08 for the same period compares with $0.40 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Puma Biotech is expected to post earnings of $0.02 per share, indicating a change of +115.4% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +200% over the last 30 days.

Puma Biotech has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.