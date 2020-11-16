Why Is Ralph Lauren Stock A Strong Bet At $80?

Ralph Lauren’s stock (NYSE: RL) is poised for near-term gains. Ralph Lauren stock is down 31% YTD while the broader market has gained around 10% despite the outbreak of coronavirus. However, a rebound in demand for luxury products as well as improved store traffic should support demand for Ralph Lauren’s products. This will positively impact its revenue growth rate – supporting the company’s stock price.

Ralph Lauren’s stock currently trades near $80 and it has lost around 31% in value so far this year. It traded at a pre-Covid high of $124 in February, and it is 34% below that level now. Also, the stock has gained around 24% since its March 23 lows of $65. Having said that, we believe that the stock has an upside of around 50% from its current level driven by expectations of improving luxury demand and gradual store openings following the gradual lifting of lockdowns. Our conclusion is based on our detailed analysis of Ralph Lauren’s stock performance during the current crisis with that during the 2008 recession in an interactive dashboard analysis.

2020 Coronavirus Crisis

Timeline of 2020 Crisis So Far:

12/12/2019: Coronavirus cases first reported in China

1/31/2020: WHO declares a global health emergency.

2/19/2020: Signs of effective containment in China and hopes of monetary easing by major central banks helps S&P 500 reach a record high

3/23/2020: S&P 500 drops 34% from the peak level seen on Feb 19, as Covid-19 cases accelerate outside China. Doesn’t help that oil prices crash in mid-March amid Saudi-led price war

drops 34% From 3/24/2020: S&P 500 recovers 59% from the lows seen on Mar 23, as the Fed’s multi-billion dollar stimulus package suppresses near-term survival anxiety and infuses liquidity into the system

In contrast, here’s how Ralph Lauren and the broader market performed during the 2007/2008 crisis

2007-08 Financial Crisis

Timeline of 2007-08 Crisis

10/1/2007: Approximate pre-crisis peak in the S&P 500 index

9/1/2008 – 10/1/2008: Accelerated market decline corresponding to Lehman bankruptcy filing (9/15/08)

3/1/2009: Approximate bottoming out of the S&P 500 index

1/1/2010: Initial recovery to levels before accelerated decline (around 9/1/2008)

Ralph Lauren vs S&P 500 Performance Over 2007-08 Financial Crisis

Ralph Lauren stock declined from levels of around $78 in September 2007 (pre-crisis peak) to levels of around $34 in March 2009 (as the markets bottomed out), implying Ralph Lauren stock lost 56% from its approximate pre-crisis peak. It recovered post the 2008 crisis, to levels of about $81 in early 2010, rising by 135% between March 2009 and January 2010. In comparison, the S&P 500 declined by 51% before recovering by 48% between March 2009 and January 2010.

Ralph Lauren Fundamentals

Ralph Lauren’s revenues fell by 17% from $7.4 billion in 2016 to $6.2 billion in 2020, primarily as a result of the restructuring plan undertaken by the management with the objective of right-sizing its cost structure. However, the company was able to expand its margins meaningfully, with earnings rising from $4.65 per share in FY2016 to $5.07 in FY2020. Nevertheless, the company’s Q2 2020 revenues were 31% below the level seen a year ago, and the EPS figure for the quarter sliding from $1.44 in Q2 2020 to -$0.53 in Q2 2021.

Does Ralph Lauren Have A Sufficient Cash Cushion To Meet Its Obligations Through The Coronavirus Crisis?

Ralph Lauren’s total debt increased from $0.6 billion in 2017 to $1.6 billion at the end of Q2 2021, while its total cash improved from $1.4 billion to $2.4 billion over the same period. However, the company’s cash from its operations in the first half of 2020 was -$13 million. Nevertheless, Ralph Lauren has adequate liquidity and it appears to be in a good position to weather the crisis.

Conclusion

Phases of Covid-19 crisis:

Early- to mid-March 2020: Fear of the coronavirus outbreak spreading rapidly translates into reality , with the number of cases accelerating globally

Fear reality Late-March 2020 onward: Social distancing measures + lockdowns

April 2020: Fed stimulus suppresses near-term survival anxiety

Fed stimulus May-June 2020: Recovery of demand , with the gradual lifting of lockdowns – no panic anymore despite a steady increase in the number of cases

Recovery of demand July-November 2020: Poor Q2 results and lukewarm Q3 expectations, but continued improvement in demand, and progress with vaccine development buoy market sentiment.

