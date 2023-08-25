Why Is Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Quest Diagnostics (DGX). Shares have lost about 0.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Quest Diagnostics due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Quest Diagnostics Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat, Margins Down

Quest Diagnostics' second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.30 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. However, adjusted earnings declined 2.5% from the year-ago adjusted figure.



Certain one-time expenses, like the ones related to amortization expenses, certain restructuring and integration charges, other expenses and excess tax benefits associated with stock-based compensations were excluded from the quarter’s adjusted figures.



GAAP earnings came in at $2.05 per share, up 4.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

Revenues

Reported revenues in the second quarter declined 4.7% year over year to $2.34 billion. However, revenues exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5%.

Quarterly Details

Base Business (excludes COVID-19 testing) revenues were $2.30 billion in the reported quarter, up 9.5% year over year. This figure compares with our model’s projection of $2.18 billion for the second quarter.



COVID-19 Testing revenues nosedived 88.3% in the second quarter to $41 million. However, the figure still exceeded our model’s projected revenues of $22.9 million from this segment in the second quarter of 2023.



Diagnostic Information Services revenues in the quarter were down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis to $2.27 billion. This figure compares with our model’s projection of $2.13 billion for the second quarter.



Volumes (measured by the number of requisitions) were up 0.2% year over year in the second quarter. Revenue per requisition declined 4.9% year over year.

Margins

The cost of services during the reported quarter was $1.55 billion, down 4% year over year. The gross profit declined 5.9% to $792 million. The gross margin was 33.9%, reflecting a 45-basis point (bps) contraction from the year-ago figure.



SG&A expenses fell 1.4% to $416 million in the quarter under review. The adjusted operating margin of 16.1% represented a 104-bps contraction year over year.

Cash, Capital Structure and Solvency

Quest Diagnostics exited the second quarter of 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $126 million compared with $315 million at the end of 2022. The cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the second quarter was $538 million compared with $882 million in the year-ago period.

The company has a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 7.25%.

Guidance

Quest Diagnostics updated its full-year 2023 guidance.



Full-year net revenue estimates were raised to a new range of $9.12-$9.22 billion (from the earlier band of $8.93-$9.08 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $9.02 billion.



Adjusted earnings per share is now expected in the range of $8.50-$8.90 (up from the $8.45-$8.95 band earlier). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $8.67.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

Currently, Quest Diagnostics has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Quest Diagnostics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

