Why Is PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Down 39.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for PRA Health Sciences (PRAH). Shares have lost about 39.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is PRA Health Sciences due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Segmental Analysis Direct Costs

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates. The consensus estimate has shifted -21.64% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, PRA Health Sciences has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise PRA Health Sciences has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

