Why Is Pitney Bowes (PBI) Down 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Pitney Bowes (PBI). Shares have lost about 6.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Pitney Bowes due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Pitney Bowes Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y



Pitney Bowes Inc. reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.3%. However, the figure declined 11.1% year over year.



Total revenues improved 3.9% year over year to $790.1 million. Adjusting for foreign currency exchange impact of approximately $4.1 million, revenues of $794.2 million were up 4.5% year over year.



Notably, Pitney Bowes has divested its SMB businesses based across six European countries — Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Italy and Switzerland — to BAVARIA Industries Group AG in a bid to enhance go-to-market strategy. This limited revenue growth by almost $1.5 million. Considering impact from currency and market exit, revenues (at cc) improved 6% year over year to $792.7 million.



Revised Reporting Structure



During the reported quarter, Pitney Bowes inked a deal with Syncsort to divest its Software Solutions business for $700 million in cash, in a bid to optimize portfolio. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the calendar year. Management stated that proceeds from the sale will be utilized to lower debt burden.



Effective in the reported quarter, financials pertaining to Software Solutions business will be recorded under discontinued operations. Pitney Bowes also restructured segment reporting to merge the International Mailing and North America Mailing segments under the new Sending Technology Solutions (or SendTech Solutions) segment.



Quarter in Detail



Commerce Services (52% of total revenues) improved 15% from the year-ago quarter (up 15% after adjusted for currency) to $410.5 million. Global Ecommerce revenues surged 20% to almost $279 million, while Presort Services of $131.5 million improved 5% year over year.



Global Ecommerce revenues benefited from strong performance of domestic parcel platform. Presort Services revenues improved on the back of increased volumes across Marketing Mail, First Class Mail, and Bound and Packet Mail.



Sending Technology Solutions (48% of revenues) declined 6% year over year (down 5% after adjusted for currency) to $379.6 million. Revenues declined 3% when adjusted for both currency and exits from select Europe-based markets.



Impact from market exits, lower revenues from supplies, support services and financing weighed on the segmental performance. Nonetheless, higher equipment sales and improvement in business services limited the decline.



Operating Details



In the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA declined 18.2% from the year-ago quarter to $109.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 370 bps on a year-over-year basis to 13.8%.



Segment EBITDA decreased 5% from the year-ago quarter to $161.5 million. Commerce Services EBITDA declined 17% from the year-ago quarter to $20.9 million. Sending Technology Solutions EBITDA dropped 2% year over year to $140.5 million.



Segment EBIT declined 8% from the year-ago quarter to $126.8 million.



Commerce Services EBIT came in at ($4.1 million) against the year-ago figure of $3.1 million. Global Ecommerce EBIT came in at ($21.8 million) compared with ($14.3 million) in the year-ago quarter, on account of business mix including lower margin services and higher investments. However, Presort Services EBIT inched up 1.4% to $17.7 million on the back of lower labor costs, which offset client mix that led to lower revenue per piece.



Sending Technology Solutions EBIT fell 3% year over year to approximately $131 million on higher tariff costs. Notably, lower expenses limited the decline.



Adjusted EBIT margin contracted 400 bps to 8.7%.



Balance Sheet & Cash Flow



As of Sep 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents (including short term investments) were $651.9 million compared with $830.6 million at the end of the previous quarter.



Long-term debt (including current portion) was $3.069 billion, down from $3.244 billion reported at the end of previous quarter.



Net cash from operations was $95.5 million compared with $16.9 million in the previous quarter. Free cash flow came in at $69.3 million compared with $12.9 million in the prior quarter.



In the reported quarter, Pitney Bowes returned $14 million to shareholders, which includes dividend payments worth $9 million and repurchase of 1 million shares worth $5 million.



The company incurred expenses of $5.8 million under restructuring payments and capital expenditures worth $36 million in the quarter.



Guidance



For 2019, Pitney Bowes projects adjusted earnings between 65 cents and 75 cents per share.



The company projects revenues (cc basis) to increase in the range of 1-2% over 2018.



Free cash flow is anticipated between $175 million and $205 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted -21.43% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Pitney Bowes has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Notably, Pitney Bowes has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

