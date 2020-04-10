Why Is PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Up 4.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for PDL BioPharma (PDLI). Shares have added about 4.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is PDL BioPharma due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

PDL BioPharmaMisses on Q4 Earnings, To Dissolve by Year-End

PDL BioPharma reported earnings of 3 cents per share (including the impact of stock-based compensation expense) in the fourth quarter of 2019, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. The bottom line was also lower than the year-ago earnings of 10 cents.

The company reported total revenues of a negative $5.8 million in the quarter against the positive $46 million generated in the prior year. The negative revenues were due to a change in the fair value of royalty rights.

PDL announced a plan to dissolve the company by the end of 2020.

Quarter in Detail

Product revenues in the quarter were $21 million, down 19.3% year over year. The same included $12.4 million from the sales of Noden products, namely Tekturna and Tekturna HCT, and another $8.5 million from the sales of LENSAR laser system in the United States.

Notably, revenues from LENSARlaser system increased 19% year over year and also 4.9% sequentially. Additionally, in the fourth quarter, LENSAR procedure volume surged 41% year over year.

During the fourth quarter, PDL recognized negative revenues of $26.8 million from royalty rights against the positive $19.1 million revenues reported in the prior-year period.

As of Dec 31, 2019, PDL had cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities worth $193.5 million compared with $294.3 million as of Sep 30, 2019.

