Why Is Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Up 12.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Patterson Cos. (PDCO). Shares have added about 12.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Patterson Cos. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Patterson Companies Q2 Earnings Miss, EPS View Lowered

Patterson Companies reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 50 cents for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 15.3%. The bottom line decreased 20.6% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

GAAP EPS in the quarter was 42 cents, down 23.6% from that recorded in the year-ago period.

Revenue Details

Net sales in the quarter were $1.65 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. However, the top line improved 1.6% year over year. Internal sales, adjusted for the effects of currency translation, increased 1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Segmental Analysis

The company currently distributes products through its subsidiaries, Patterson Dental and Patterson Animal Health.

Dental Segment

This segment provides a complete range of consumable dental products, equipment, software, turnkey digital solutions and value-added services to dentists and laboratories throughout North America.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, dental sales declined 0.2% year over year to $626.4 million. Steady growth of consumables and value-added services was more than offset by lower equipment sales.

Dental Consumable

Sales in the sub-segment totaled $346.5 million, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter’s number.

Dental Equipment

Sales in the segment declined 6.5% on a year-over-year basis to $200.1 million.

Value-added Services and Other

This segment comprises technical services, parts and labor, software support services and office supplies. Sales improved 3% year over year to $79.8 million.

Animal Health Segment

This segment is a leading distributor of veterinary supplies to clinics, public and private institutions, and shelters across the United States.

In the fiscal second quarter, sales increased 0.9% to $972.9 million from the prior-year period’s level.

Corporate

The segment recorded revenues of $1.8 million against expenses of $5.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit in the reported quarter was $339 million, up 3.3% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin of 20.5% expanded approximately 30 basis points on a year-over-year basis.

Operating expenses amounted to $282.1 million, up 5.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

The company reported an operating income of $56.9 million, down 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Financial Position

PDCO exited the fiscal second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $113.9 million compared with $108.6 million on a sequential basis.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of the quarter totaled $485.3 million compared with $520.2 million in the year-ago period.

Fiscal 2024 Earnings Outlook

Patterson Companies lowered its earnings guidance for fiscal 2024. The company now projects adjusted EPS in the range of $2.35-$2.45, down from the previous guidance of $2.45-$2.55. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.50.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -6.58% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Patterson Cos. has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Patterson Cos. has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

