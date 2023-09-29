Why Is Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Down 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Patterson Cos. (PDCO). Shares have lost about 1.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Patterson Cos. due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Patterson Companies Q1 Earnings In Line, Sales Hurt by FX

Patterson Companies reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 40 cents for first-quarter fiscal 2024, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 25% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

GAAP EPS in the quarter was 32 cents, up 28% from that recorded in the year-ago period.

Revenue Details

Net sales in the quarter were $1.58 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%. The top line increased 3.5% year over year. Internal sales, adjusted for the effects of currency translation, increased 2.8% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Segmental Analysis

The company currently distributes products through its subsidiaries — Patterson Dental and Patterson Animal Health.

Dental Segment

This segment provides a complete range of consumable dental products, equipment, software, turnkey digital solutions and value-added services to dentists and laboratories throughout North America.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, dental sales improved 1.7% year over year to $567.3 million.

Dental Consumable

Sales in the sub-segment totaled $352 million, up 4.2% from the year-ago quarter’s number.

Dental Equipment

Sales in the segment declined 6.1% on a year-over-year basis to $137.5 million.

Value-added Services and Other

This segment comprises of technical service, parts and labor, software support services and office supplies. Sales improved 5.6% year over year to $77.7 million.

Animal Health Segment

This segment is a leading distributor of veterinary supplies to clinics, public and private institutions, and shelters across the United States.

In the fiscal first quarter, sales increased 5.3% to $1.01 billion from the prior-year period’s level.

Corporate

The segment recorded revenues of $1.5 million against expenses of $5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit in the reported quarter was $319.1 million, up 2.2% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin of 20.2% contracted approximately 30 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.

Operating expenses amounted to $280.8 million, up 1.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

The company reported an operating income of $38.2 million, up 9.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Financial Position

PDCO exited the fiscal first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $108.6 million compared with $159.7 million on a sequential basis.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of the quarter totaled $253.4 million compared with $302.5 million in the year-ago period.

Fiscal 2024 Earnings Outlook

Patterson Companies reiterated its earnings guidance for fiscal 2024. The company projects adjusted EPS in the range of $2.45-$2.55. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.50.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Patterson Cos. has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Patterson Cos. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.