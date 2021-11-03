Why is Palantir Stock Losing Steam?

Shares of software company Palantir Technologies (PLTR) are losing steam. Though it is still up about 156% in one year, it has trended lower and reversed a significant portion of its gains this year.

Given the selling in Palantir stock, it has significantly lagged the Nasdaq composite index, which is up about 23% on a year-to-date basis.

Part of the problem has been its stagnant backlogs with government customers. Palantir stated that its TDV (total deal value) grew 63% year-over-year to $3.4 billion during the last reported quarter. Out of this, $2.1 billion represented backlogs with commercial customers, indicating that its remaining deal value with government customers remained flat at $1.3 billion.

Highlighting this, Kamil Mielczarek of William Blair stated, “Government backlog has been approximately flat at $1.3 billion for the fourth consecutive quarter. We see risk that like several peers, Palantir could be negatively impacted by federal contracts slipping forward.” Mielczarek has a Sell rating on PLTR stock.

Nevertheless, FedScoop recently reported that Palantir received a $90 million four-year contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs. However, whether this will be enough to excite investors remains a wait and watch story.

Meanwhile, Palantir boasted of rapid growth in its TDV (+63%) and TCV (total contract value) booked (+175%) during the second quarter. In response to that, Mielczarek noted this growth came on the back of its strategic investments, and he is still concerned that revenue growth will fall below 30% in the next year or two.

It is worth noting that Palantir invests in early-stage companies with a framework that requires these companies to purchase Palantir’s software. Mielczarek stated that these investment agreements boosted TDV and TCV booked in Q2 by $428 million and $348 million, respectively, but they don't give him optimism about future revenue.

Looking ahead, Palantir will be announcing its Q3 financials on November 9. Wall Street expects Palantir to post adjusted earnings of $0.04 a share on revenues of $386.28 million. Management targets revenues of $385 million in Q3. Meanwhile, it expects to report an adjusted operating margin of 22%.

The steep decline in Q3 operating margin compared to the first half (adjusted operating margin of 33% in H1) reflects investments in Sales and Marketing. I have a Neutral outlook on Palantir stock.

Meanwhile, on TipRanks, PLTR stock has a Moderate Sell consensus rating, based on 1 Buy, 3 Holds, and 3 Sells. Further, Palantir scores a 5 out of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that it will likely perform in line with the market averages.

See Top Smart Score stocks >>

Nevertheless, the average Palantir Technologies price target of $24.33 implies 6.1% downside potential to current levels.

Disclosure: On the date of publication, Amit Singh had no position in any of the companies discussed in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.