Why Is Paccar (PCAR) Up 5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Paccar (PCAR). Shares have added about 5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Paccar due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

PACCAR’s Earnings BeatEstimates in Q3, Improve Y/Y



PACCAR’s third-quarter 2019 earnings were $1.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62. In third-quarter 2018, the company’s earnings per share were $1.55. This year-over-year improvement can be attributed to a record truck delivery and aftermarket part sales.



The company posted quarterly consolidated net sales and revenues of $6004 million, up from the prior-year quarter figure of $5417 million.



Segmental Results



The pre-tax revenues from the Truck, Parts and Other segment increased to $690 million from $573.6 million recorded a year ago.



Revenues from the Financial Services segment declined to $66.5 million from $78.8 million a year ago. Pre-tax income increased to $777.6 million from $668.8 million in the year-ago quarter.



Financial Position



PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $4.64 billion as of Sep 30, 2019, compared with $4.30 billion as of Dec 31, 2018.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 832,800 shares of its common stock for $53.6 million. As of Sep 30, 2019, it had shares of $430.5 million remaining for repurchase under the current $500-million program.



Details on Class 8 Truck and View



For 2019, the Class 8 truck industry retail unit sale in the United States and Canada is anticipated to rise to 310,000-320,000 from the previously mentioned 300,000-320,000.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

Currently, Paccar has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Paccar has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.