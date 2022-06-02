Why Is Onto Innovation (ONTO) Up 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Onto Innovation (ONTO). Shares have added about 3.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Onto Innovation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Onto Innovation Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

Onto Innovation reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.31 per share, rising 79% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.93%.



Revenues of $241 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. The top line grew 43% year over year. The performance was driven by higher demand from several end markets, particularly advanced nodes specialty devices and advanced packaging.



Revenues from the advanced nodes market were up 42% year over year, while revenues from specialty devices and advanced packaging increased 58% year over year. Software and services revenue was up 17% year over year. Sales from specialty devices and advanced packaging contributed 41.5% to revenues. Advanced node markets contributed 41.5% and software and services accounted for 17%.

Margin Details

Total operating expenses increased to $72.3 million, rising 15% from $62.9 million in the prior-year quarter.



Non-GAAP gross profit rose to $131 million from $91 million, with respective margins of 54% and 54%. Non-GAAP operating income was $74.2 million compared with $41.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 31%, up from 25% reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Apr 2, 2022, the company had $542 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $184.7 million of current liabilities. Accounts receivable stood at $206.7 million.

Q2 Guidance

The company expects revenues of $234-$248 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share are estimated to be $1.16-$1.35.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Onto Innovation has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Onto Innovation has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.