Why Is Omnicom (OMC) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

Omnicom Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Omnicom Group Inc. reported impressive first-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings of $1.67 per share beat the consensus estimate by 9.9% and increased 7.1% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and increased 5.4% year over year.

The increase in the top line was led by an increase of 4% in revenues from organic growth and a 1.5% increase in acquisition revenues, net of disposition revenues, mainly due to the Flywheel Digital acquisition in the Precision Marketing segment.

Organic Growth Across Disciplines and Regions

Across fundamental disciplines, revenues from Advertising & Media increased 7% compared with our estimated growth of 6.4%. Precision marketing revenues jumped 4.3% compared with our estimate of 3.1% growth. Experiential revenues improved 9.5% compared with our expectation of 4.7% growth.

Public Relations revenues decreased 1.1% compared with our estimation of a 0.6% decline. Healthcare revenues increased 2.1% organically, year over year, versus our estimated growth of 3.8%. Branding & Retail Commerce revenues were down 3.8% versus our estimated growth of 1.3%. Execution and support declined 4.3% versus our estimated decline of 1.1%.

Across regional markets, year-over-year organic revenue growth was 4.3% in the United States, 3.2% in the U.K., 3.5% in Euro Markets & Other Europe, 22.3% in Latin America, 3% in Asia Pacific and 1.1% in Other North America. Middle East & Africa revenues declined 4.2%.

Margin Performance

EBITA in the quarter came in at $500.4 million, up 38.5% year over year. EBITA margin was 13.8%, up 330 basis points (bps) year over year. Operating profit of $478.9 million increased 38.2% year over year. The operating margin increased 310 bps to 13.2%.

VGM Scores

Currently, Omnicom has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Omnicom has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

